First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

