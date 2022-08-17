Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

