First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

FSFG stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.