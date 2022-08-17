Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LARK opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.37. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

