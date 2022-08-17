StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hailiang Education Group Stock Performance
Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of -0.04. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $38.00.
About Hailiang Education Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.