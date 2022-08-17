Sachem Capital Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sachem Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sachem Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 36.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 48.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Sachem Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

