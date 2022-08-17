Sachem Capital Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sachem Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sachem Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.
Sachem Capital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.55.
Sachem Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Sachem Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 121.74%.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
