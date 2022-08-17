Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.89). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Shares of PLRX opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $981.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,324,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,770,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 358,042 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 286,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 624.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.