FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Boosted by Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.74 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

