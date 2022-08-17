Brokers Set Expectations for OppFi Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OppFi in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OppFi’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get OppFi alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

OppFi Trading Down 5.2 %

Insider Activity

OPFI stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. OppFi has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $281.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

In other news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,307.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,739 shares in the company, valued at $687,285.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,307.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,739 shares in the company, valued at $687,285.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 13,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $48,062.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,711 shares in the company, valued at $420,236.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 102,855 shares of company stock valued at $342,281 in the last 90 days. 88.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.