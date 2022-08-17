ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days.
ATCO Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.
ATCO Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
