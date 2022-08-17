ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days.

ATCO Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

ATCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ATCO

ACLLF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

