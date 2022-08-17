AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,814,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,677,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 324.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

