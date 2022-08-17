Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 394.0 days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $105.40.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

