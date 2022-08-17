Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 394.0 days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $105.40.
About Aker ASA
