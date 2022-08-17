Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Expands By 6.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

