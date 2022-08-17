Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Decreases By 10.3%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,936,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.3 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of BBAJF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BBAJF shares. Scotiabank downgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

