BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Shares of BBTVF stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. BBTV has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BBTV from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

