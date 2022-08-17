NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.44

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $26.14. NETGEAR shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 189,644 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NTGR. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $434,432 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,672,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading

