Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Short Interest Update

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Biffa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Biffa alerts:

Biffa Stock Performance

Shares of BFFBF opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Biffa has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

Featured Stories

