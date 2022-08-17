Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCEKF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.10 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.