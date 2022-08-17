InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $9.59. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 98,129 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.