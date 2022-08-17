InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $9.59. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 98,129 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.30.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
