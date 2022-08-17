First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.77

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $28.66. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 306,154 shares traded.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

