Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $735.31

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.31 ($8.88) and traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.03). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 828.50 ($10.01), with a volume of 256,576 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCH shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.00) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Inchcape Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,274.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 755.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 735.31.

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,044.80 ($2,470.76).

About Inchcape

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Stories

