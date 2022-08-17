Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,336.39

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,336.39 ($40.31) and traded as high as GBX 3,735 ($45.13). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,510 ($42.41), with a volume of 71,081 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,772.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,210.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,336.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20.

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

Clarkson Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.