Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,734.41

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,734.41 ($20.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,957.50 ($23.65). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,956.50 ($23.64), with a volume of 1,119,260 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

Compass Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,803.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,734.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,771.95.

Insider Activity at Compass Group

About Compass Group

In other news, insider Ireena Vittal bought 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,408.84).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

