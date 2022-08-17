PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $587.25

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 587.25 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 607 ($7.33). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 604 ($7.30), with a volume of 58,738 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The company has a market capitalization of £416.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 584.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 587.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

