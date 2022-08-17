Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.65. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 26,219 shares changing hands.

Genetic Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.