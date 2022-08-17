MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for MannKind in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 277.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

