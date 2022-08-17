Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.92). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $551.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145,884 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 43.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,427 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 275.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

