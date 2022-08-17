Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.74) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumos Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.74) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.81). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

LUMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LUMO stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.23. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumos Pharma

In other news, insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $27,630.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $199,522.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.