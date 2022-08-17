Brokers Offer Predictions for Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Innoviz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Innoviz Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
