Brokers Offer Predictions for Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Innoviz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Innoviz Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.