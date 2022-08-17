William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Karat Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

