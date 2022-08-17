William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Karat Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.57.
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
