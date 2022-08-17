Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 4.2 %

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Shares of JACK opened at $92.67 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

