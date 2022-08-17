TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SNX opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,061. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,226,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

