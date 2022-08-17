Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SES shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.08. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.13.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$355.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$545,751.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,880.72.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

