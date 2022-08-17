RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of RFIL opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 9,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 521,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,196.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

