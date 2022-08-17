Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

