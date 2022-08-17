Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
