Reviewing Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Geron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geron and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $1.39 million 603.42 -$116.11 million ($0.34) -6.53 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 21.93 -$31.32 million ($0.66) -1.43

Profitability

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Geron and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -8,693.61% -90.38% -52.45% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.93% -45.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Geron and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Geron currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 430.17%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Geron.

Volatility and Risk

Geron has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Geron on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

