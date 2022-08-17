Head-To-Head Analysis: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 12.33% 4.42% 2.27% Regency Centers 40.11% 7.40% 4.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sun Communities pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sun Communities and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 6 0 2.86 Regency Centers 0 6 4 0 2.40

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $203.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.08%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $68.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Communities and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.27 billion 9.28 $392.25 million $2.73 62.67 Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.84 $361.41 million $2.83 23.53

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Sun Communities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.