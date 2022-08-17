Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $415.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $414.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $359.25 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.85 and a 200-day moving average of $347.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

