ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $90.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

