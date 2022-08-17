HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €30.38 ($31.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.47. HelloFresh has a one year low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a one year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.