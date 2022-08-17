Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $205.69

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.54.

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.