374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) & Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Generac and 374Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac 1 1 19 0 2.86 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Generac currently has a consensus target price of $406.85, suggesting a potential upside of 52.09%. Given Generac’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Generac is more favorable than 374Water.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac 12.28% 29.42% 13.10% 374Water -247.59% -31.37% -29.60%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Generac and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Generac has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Generac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Generac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generac and 374Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac $3.74 billion 4.57 $533.39 million $7.75 34.52 374Water $50,000.00 9,627.76 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

Generac has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Summary

Generac beats 374Water on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 7.5kW to 150kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 7.5kW to 26kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 150kW; and Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17.5kW; outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, pressure washers, and water pumps; and clean energy solution under the PWRcell and PWRview brands. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and mobile energy storage systems; commercial mobile pumps and dust-suppression equipment; various gaseous-engine control systems and accessories; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power for small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW to 3,250kW used as emergency backup for healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, retail, municipal, and manufacturing markets. Additionally, the company sells aftermarket service parts and product accessories to dealers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce partners, electrical, HVAC and solar wholesalers, catalogs, equipment rental companies and distributors, and solar installers; and directly to end users. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

