Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT at $62.70

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.