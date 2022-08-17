Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $52.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 34.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $92,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 720,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,802,000 after buying an additional 187,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 169.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

