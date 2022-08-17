Contrasting Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog 0.48% 2.24% 0.99% Xunlei -0.04% -0.03% -0.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Datadog shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 6 15 0 2.71 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Datadog and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Datadog presently has a consensus price target of $152.30, indicating a potential upside of 34.14%. Given Datadog’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Xunlei.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datadog and Xunlei’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $1.03 billion 34.92 -$20.75 million $0.01 11,365.37 Xunlei $238.78 million 0.48 $1.19 million ($0.01) -171.00

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datadog. Xunlei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datadog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Datadog has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Datadog beats Xunlei on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience monitoring, network performance monitoring, cloud security, developer-focused observability, and incident management, as well as a range of shared features, such as dashboards, analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Xunlei

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

