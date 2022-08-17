Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) PT at C$50.53

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total transaction of C$1,646,823.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,641.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$47.90 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$53.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The firm has a market cap of C$26.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

