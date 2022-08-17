ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $85.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
ONE Gas Stock Up 0.0 %
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONE Gas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.27%.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
