Comparing Portillo’s (PTLO) and Its Rivals

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Portillo’s to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million $5.99 million -59.45 Portillo’s Competitors $1.84 billion $220.36 million 9.15

Portillo’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69% Portillo’s Competitors 1.23% -54.20% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Portillo’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Portillo’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Portillo’s Competitors 484 3949 5194 198 2.52

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $44.11, suggesting a potential upside of 95.27%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portillo’s competitors beat Portillo’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

