The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $100.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.35.
Several analysts have commented on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of TD opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
