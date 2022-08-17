Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $206.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $191.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average of $166.44.

Nasdaq shares are set to split on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,617. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

